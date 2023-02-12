Editor: The Republican anti-individual-rights disease has trickled down from Washington to Richmond and Leesburg.
The Loudoun County Electoral Board has decided to eliminate a few hours of early voting on a Sunday, enacted two years ago, after board membership changed from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat. The only reason for such a change is a mean-spirited determination to allow as few citizens as possible to cast their votes, since more votes usually means more Democratic votes.
People need to be aware of how their choices have consequences. This change in board membership is a direct legal result of the governorship being won by a Republican in 2021.
New Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the GOP response to the State of the Union address that the choice is no longer between the right and the left, but between normal and crazy. How right you are, Sarah—but in reverse.
Michael Fruitman, Asbhurn
Elections should be held on one day, on a Saturday. Period, end of story.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Now cut early voting down to two weeks. 45 days is criminal abuse of election employees and volunteers. Democrats were in charge and went scorched earth damaging elections nationwide.
Michael's really scraping the bottom of the barrel for this complaint.
With very few exceptions, everything that is run by the government is closed on Sundays.
School admin. Treasurer's office. Landfill. Building department.
Good grief. Go out and have a delicious Chinese Fil A sandwich. Oh wait, they're closed, too. Must be some evil conspiracy to keep people from enjoying chicken on a Sunday.
Quite an overreaction fir a very modest reduction in voting hours that were put in place during the COVID emergency.
The availability of voting options today are quite abundant, including early voting.
Makes you wonder how todays snowflakes would have handled Election Day , in person, that had been in place for decades and worked effectively.
These complainers are not serious people.
I agree with Michael Fruitman. We should be enhancing voting rights, not limiting them! Everything the Youngkin administration touches turns to you-know-what. I can't wait 'til Youngkin leaves office. Only 1,070 days. But who's counting!
My voting rights might be "enhanced" by allowing me to vote in-person at 1:45AM on a Tuesday in late September.
Who's going to be staffing that election office when I arrive to cast my ballot?
The article clearly states it was a local county election board that suggested this change. But Mr. Smith detects the evil hand of the Governor at every turn. Likewise, he seems to find the School Board and former Supervisor to be innocent angels. Not a hint of partisan bias there.
