Editor: The Republican anti-individual-rights disease has trickled down from Washington to Richmond and Leesburg.
The Loudoun County Electoral Board has decided to eliminate a few hours of early voting on a Sunday, enacted two years ago, after board membership changed from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat. The only reason for such a change is a mean-spirited determination to allow as few citizens as possible to cast their votes, since more votes usually means more Democratic votes.
People need to be aware of how their choices have consequences. This change in board membership is a direct legal result of the governorship being won by a Republican in 2021.
New Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the GOP response to the State of the Union address that the choice is no longer between the right and the left, but between normal and crazy. How right you are, Sarah—but in reverse.
Michael Fruitman, Asbhurn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.