Editor: I would like to add my voice to that of Chris Stevenson's in last week's issue of Loudoun Now. Thank you, Chris, for your words.
Born in 1962, but not living in the U.S. until the 1970s, I grew up in Nashville TN, knowing absolutely nothing about the lived experience of my non-white friends. I started second grade in Nashville, the year after the schools had been desegregated so I thought it was totally normal to have Black kids as classmates. As an 8-year-old, the concept of race relations was a non-issue. In my family I was taught to always speak to the Black people we knew and encountered respectfully. I never heard any derogatory language about Black folks from family members. In school we were taught about slavery and given a cursory overview of reconstruction, but then moved on as if all that was settled now and in the past. The stories of the Native Americans were barely touched.
At the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement, moved by an interview with Ibram X. Kendi, I determined to find and read everything I could about the history that I had not been taught. And I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, Compton, Red-lining practices, the role white churches played in the south teaching and supporting "Lost Cause” orthodoxy, the preaching of white supremacy from political leaders like George Wallace and Strom Thurmond, the medical experimentation on Black people ... the list goes on and on. And I became angry. Very angry. Not only because of these terrible injustices, but also because my history classes had excluded this information. It had been sanitized. Erased. So many of us from that era were turned loose in a socio-economic environment to bumble around in ignorance without the tools needed to successfully recognize racial injustice in its many social, economic and institutional forms.
It is vital that our school systems find an age-appropriate way to begin incorporating this aspect of our American past into the history curricula. Can we imagine any German school student who has not been taught about the concentration camps and the Holocaust? (It would be helpful to find out how they have integrated that disturbing subject into their history curricula and at what age.) Our students graduate knowing more about the Holocaust than they do about Jim Crow. This cannot continue.
Will it be uncomfortable? Yes. But that is not a reason to not do it. Sitting with one's discomfort is not a bad thing. It makes us ask questions. It reveals things to us. It's a good critical thinking exercise. And lastly, it is nothing to fear.
Melanie Rider, Leesburg
What a lovely essay written by Melanie Rider. We musn't fear confronting our nation's past. Unfortunately, it was a very violent past. And African-Americans often bore the brunt of that violence. With truth, comes healing. Happy MLK Day Loudoun!
