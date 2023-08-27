Editor: I read with great regret in the Aug. 24 issue of Loudoun Now that the Loudoun Board of Supervisors' response to the proposal of many environmental groups, private citizens and even the county Planning Commission in favor of constructing solar panels on top of existing Dulles Airport facilities in order to avoid destruction of hundreds of acres of forest and wetlands was one of dismissal.
To quote the article, "The Board of Supervisors ultimately dismissed those concerns, voting to rezone the property away from a long out-dated residential zoning dating to before Dulles Airport's construction, into an industrial district, and to change the rules of that industrial district to allow the solar array by-right without further local legislative oversight or review."
So this is what our board does. It dismisses our concerns and alternate solutions and then rezones and changes the rules so it can proceed with its agenda.
Chair Phyllis J. Randall is quoted in the article as saying that "anyone that doesn't know that we have to do something today to leave an Earth for our children tomorrow is just not paying attention." And that "people will look out of the airplane window when they land and see this amazing project."
I for one will not be impressed as I land at Dulles. I will be looking out the window and thinking, these fools have missed the clear opportunity to have both solar energy and the thriving woods and wetlands that are the lungs of our planet. Yes, building on existing structures is harder and more costly than building on cleared land. But it is the right thing to do. You can't regrow mature forests in five years. It takes decades.
If we are going to address climate change, we have to both protect the green space that cools our planet and create zero emissions energy. Public and private sectors must adopt a "Both/And" strategy When we clear forested land we create heat sinks which only drive temperatures higher. This then requires the production of even more energy for cooling It is a vicious cycle. Our Board of Supervisors could have impacted this plan but it didn't want to deal with "further legislative oversight or review."
Lastly, as a voter, I don't appreciate being dismissed. And I will make my displeasure felt come November.
Melanie J. Rider, Leesburg
