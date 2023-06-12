Editor: The speed limit was just reduced from 25 mph to 20 mph in the central downtown district of Leesburg.
Loudoun Now previously reported on the traffic study commissioned by the town: "The study found that most downtown traffic in the area already complies with existing 25 miles per hour speed limit, recording an average speed of 21 mph. Higher speeds were found on the fringes of the district, along West Market, West Loudoun and North King streets—including areas that would be outside the reduced speed zone.”
It appears all that has been accomplished will be to reduce vehicle speed by 1 mph (from 21 to 20 mph) in the areas affected.
I guess this means to cover the cost of pavement painting notification(s), and replacing the presently posted 25 mph signs w/20mph signs; motorists must expect the town will need to implement zero tolerance enforcement to generate sufficient fines to pay for the signage costs.
Reminds me of Philip K. Howard's 1994 book, "The Death of Common Sense.”
Mark S. Londner, Hillsboro
