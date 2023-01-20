Editor: I attended to Board of Supervisors meetings where it addressed and then voted on a resolution to establish a new, and newly funded, position of director of equity. This hired, not elected person, will peruse all the county business, and put their thumb on scale for hiring, promoting, and letting of contracts.
There is a monetary price beyond this new salaried individual and whatever support staff they will request at some point. We taxpayers are going to pay a premium because we often will not be promoting the best person, nor hiring the best person, nor will be awarding contracts to the best bidder.
I would ask that County Attorney Leo Rogers give a written opinion on this lack of fiduciary responsibility. The supervisors are supposed to be guardians of the taxpayers’ money by keeping the physical plant of the county running and funding public safety. I cannot believe it is in their charter to be financing pop culture and social speak ideas that have not proven to have fiscal merit. It is not a mandate from the state or federal government. It is about their individual feelings of horrific treatment of people in the past. Taxpayers do not pay for feelings.
Supervisor Glass was so desperate for an example, she harkened back to when her sister integrated a high school in Prince Williams County. I was a teacher in 1967 and we integrated all black Bates High School in Annapolis, MD, with white kids and called it Bates Middle School. That was life in the ’60s. It was rough. We all survived, and our country and state are better for the difficulties we all moved through at the time.
This resolution allows and directs contemporary employees of the county and present contractors to be discriminated against because of past actions from people they never knew, never met, and with whom they probably have no relationship. You cannot not promote a deserving individual or not hire the best person for a job because of a retched past with which they did not participate. Past the fairness argument, however, is that this action does not appear to be a legal use of taxpayers’ money.
Mackie Christenson, Leesburg
