Editor: Why are we here yet again?
In Philomont, we are officially in our fourth year of battling an ill-conceived county decision, but unofficially many years more considering our own Philomont VFD Board of Directors who never discussed their new firehouse plan with residents prior to making the request to LCFR in 2015—not even one meeting.
And here we wait year after year for the Board of Supervisors, LCFR and DTCI to listen to us vs the few non-village residents of the Philomont VFD Board who truly do not care about their neighbors' quality of life. We do not want our rural historic village destroyed forever.
How have cities and large towns efficiently protected their residents for hundreds of years with multi-level firehouses on a small parcel? We have a viable answer which includes a safe environment for our LCFR staff, but the ongoing concerted effort to ignore us is monumental.
The December 2022 recommended Philomont addition/renovation design that conveniently comes off as a higher-cost non-starter in the recently presented county feasibility study really would work if those in charge wanted it to. When you look closely at the breakout of costs, there is over $10 million of “non-defined costs/fees” that convince those who see it as too costly of an option. Seriously?
Another recent "twist," the public hearing for the special exception that was originally scheduled for first quarter of 2024 has now been moved up to the fourth quarter of 2023. Why did it take six months to complete a feasibility study, and yet let's rush the public hearing? The county knows they are ignoring the 2019 Comprehensive Plan's rural historic village compatibility criteria and current Zoning's Village Conservation Overlay District criteria, but I guess none of that seems to matter. How sad.
When is the quality-of-life impact—including environmental, economic, noise/light pollution, dangerous traffic patterns, the stress to adjacent neighbors as they fear losing their wells and for our ground water and streams that will be contaminated—going to reach each supervisor? When will the county finally hear the voice of residents? It is all about timely and appropriate two-way communication, an extremely costly step the county seems to excel at avoiding.
We may be frustrated, but we will continue to fight for our right to be heard and for the voice of reason to rise above the contrived narrative that attempts to blur the obvious answer: the Philomont Firehouse, Addition/Renovation while saving our only community greenspace for all to enjoy.
M. Skinner, Philomont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.