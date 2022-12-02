Editor: The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue continue to move forward with their plans for a new fire station located on the Philomont horse show grounds. Their reckless disregard for the voters of Loudoun County is appalling.
This new station will cost taxpayers millions of dollars more than the renovation of the current facility. The BOS and LCFR continue to ignore the suggestions of county residents. Moreover, there is a level of deceit and misinformation that is difficult for me to comprehend.
As an example, the Philomont Volunteer Fire Department recently issued its Fall/Winter 2022 newsletter. In it, Doug Frost, chairman of the board, writes “the overwhelming majority of Philomont area residents support the construction of a new station at the horse-show grounds.” This is simply not true. A few residents of the Philomont area have circulated a petition calling for renovation of the current facility and not the replacement on the historical site of the Philomont horse show. This petition was signed by 450 supporters. Only eight folks declined to sign. The majority of these signers pay taxes and vote in Loudoun County. In addition, the results of the 2020 Public Safety bond referendum indicated the majority of households in the Philomont Fire & Rescue Station's "first-due area" voted no on the ballot measure to design, construct, and equip a replacement facility. I would like to see the support for Mr. Frosts statement.
It is difficult to be heard in Loudoun County. At BOS meetings, speakers are limited to two minutes, cannot call out members of the BOS and applause from supporters is not allowed. This seems quite draconian to me. A meeting held by Chief Johnson to discuss the relocation of the Philomont Firehouse, held at a local high school miles away from the Philomont community, was stacked with paid firemen, members of county government staff, and members of the fire fighter’s union, few of which live in the Philomont area. When do the residents of Philomont get a say without being pushed around and ignored?
I am very disappointed with the BOS. If the election were held tomorrow, I would not vote for any of them. I suspect that most residents of the Philomont community (and perhaps all of western Loudoun) agree with us.
Lloyd & Nancy McCliggott, Philomont
