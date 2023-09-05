Editor: Why is there such a gap between what Loudoun citizens want and what their county government delivers?
A vast majority in western Loudoun want farmland and open space preserved. Yet the county’s Zoning Ordinance provides for ten thousand new homes in the western countryside bringing a hundred-thousand more vehicle trips per day on roads already congested. Disregarded are traffic, floodplains, falling water tables, loss of farmland, and rising taxes.
One reason for the gap is a Board of Supervisors more beholden to land speculators and developers than to the citizens they serve. The current supervisors boast that not one new home has been approved in rural Loudoun during their tenure. Yet 900 new homes have appeared while they’ve served us. Last June, Supervisor Kershner said he opposed more new homes, then intervened to ensure the Fleetwood Road subdivision would be expanded from 29 to 246 new houses.
How many citizens know that Mr. Kershner, who describes himself as a conservationist, appointed a real estate developer to the county Planning Commission or that his commissioner proposes filling the open spaces in Loudoun’s Transition Policy Area with thousands more houses?
While Supervisor Kershner and like-minded board members serve, our western towns and villages are threatened by plans that disregard the will of the people.
Hundreds of Philomont-area citizens have signed a petition protesting plans for a $20 million fire station that would dominate their landscape, changing the rural quality of the village forever. This, though an alternate plan, for half the money, could renovate an existing station that has an average of only one emergency call a day. Following through with the outsized new station would be supervisory fiscal mismanagement at its worst—an unnecessary $10 million expenditure using land the village wants preserved as parkland—the Philomont historic horse-show grounds.
Meanwhile, the county pushes for a high-speed “northern collector road through quiet neighborhoods of Purcellville, despite the Town Council’s repeated requests to remove it from the county’s transportation plan. In an unpublicized midnight vote the county supervisors voted to spend $7 million for farmland appraised at $2 million to build a recreation center and other facilities, though it already owns more suitable land within the town.
Supervisor Kershner rejected a $14 million traffic congestion relief plan for the village of Lucketts (which VDOT offered to pay for) in favor of a $55 million bypass that county taxpayers would have to fund. And the bypass will go through 400 acres owned by absentee land speculators on which developers already plan a large new subdivision.
Since the 1960s, when the huge Sterling Park development in eastern Loudoun was falsely sold to citizens as a net plus for the tax base, speculators, developers and their government enablers have grown ever more subtle in their homage to preservation while the land sprouts houses. It’s time to stand up to them to preserve what’s left of rural Loudoun. That’s why I’ll be voting for John Ellis for Catoctin District supervisor on Nov. 7.
Lloyd McCliggott, Philomont
