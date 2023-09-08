Editor: When it comes to public schools, our state government and representatives matter. I worked in the Loudoun County Public Schools for 16 years as a library assistant, so I have seen what happens when schools don’t get the funding they need from Richmond.
This past summer, the Commonwealth of Virginia left LCPS with a more than $16 million shortfall. When the state doesn’t support local public schools, it compromises education quality and puts financial pressure on local governments to make up the difference. That cost comes back to us, the taxpayers.
Geary Higgins, a candidate for House of Delegates in District 30, voted five separate times to underfund LCPS while on the Board of Supervisors. He voted to cap the number of years for which newly hired teachers would be credited when their salaries were determined. And he talks about school safety, but voted against expanding the school resource officer program in LCPS Elementary Schools. Higgins has shown us where public schools fall on his priority list.
Pastor Rob Banse, the better choice for House District 30, is an advocate for public education. The husband of a school principal and father of three, Rob understands the needs of our schools. Unlike his opponent, Rob has the endorsement of the Virginia Education Association (VEA), and his platform focuses on the real needs of our students, parents, and teachers: lowering class sizes, raising teacher pay to address teacher shortages, and fully funding our school budgets.
This election matters for our kids. Join me in supporting Rob Banse on November 7th.
Laura Berish, Hillsboro
