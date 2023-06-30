Editor: I am so proud of our county and town for the beautiful job done renovating Frederick Douglass School now Community Center. The construction is beautiful and so are the grounds and I salute these government entities for collaborating on this brilliant project.
But it's the playground that makes me happiest. Whoever came up with the idea of making this playground reflect African American and Civil Rights history is a genius. Each time a child crosses the “Edmund Pettus Bridge” he or she is sure to ask what it was and in so doing get a history lesson. When children look at the school bus, they have to ask why it's there and can hear the story of courageous people that took on Jim Crow
As a child of the ’60s and a veteran of both the civil rights and anti-war efforts I have tears in my eyes when somebody comes up with something so simple and powerful as our Frederick Douglas Community Center and playground. Bravo Loudoun County; bravo.
Kurt Aschermann, Leesburg
