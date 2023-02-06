Editor: This past September, I was thrilled to read the press release from Dr. Ellis and Loudoun County Public Schools, sharing that they would be partnering with Tutor.com, a service of The Princeton Review to provide free online tutoring to students in the county.
As a regional director of admission at a highly selective college, Tutor.com was music to my ears. It was, quite frankly, the best thing that the School Board has done since my kids started school here 12 years ago.
Here is what it can do:
• via the LCPS Schoology site, it will provide 24/7, one on one, online tutoring, in over 200 subjects for students in grades K-12.
• perfect for kids whose parents work long hours, students who work after school, who have extracurricular commitments at the end of the day/weekends, families who want to support their kids in every way, but can’t afford to hire a private tutor. Access for all.
• students receive personalized, focused attention on schoolwork and homework questions, by rigorously, vetted tutors who undergo extensive background checks.
• Students can submit essays, which include response papers and college application essays and other writing tasks, for drop off review and get feedback in a timely fashion.
• Tutor.com also has an AP and SAT prep component available.
• Tutor.com offers assistance to Spanish speaking members of our community.
I personally read thousands of college applications. We can absolutely see the gaps in education left by the pandemic. Lower grades, less rigor of curriculum, emotional and mental crisis abound. Our teachers and school counselors have worked to the point of exhaustion to bring our kids back up to speed after this unprecedented, global experience.
This free service, paid for with COVID relief funding, was an amazing way to provide support and access. It does not replace face to face instruction, but it is a worthy tool to help fill those gaps. It needs to continue.
I have been told that after only a few months of using the platform, the School Board has decided to terminate it. I believe the reason given was that not enough students were using it. When I ask colleagues and students alike, most are unaware how to access the platform and some did not even know it existed.
A press release and some blips in the school newsletter is not going to capture the attention of parents racing around the county being bombarded by emails on a daily basis. It should have been reinforced weekly and encouraged in resource classes. Parents should have been shown how to access Tutor.com at the Back-to-School nights.
The gaps in education left by COVID are not just going to go away. The School Board needs to fund this platform and continue to provide Tutor.com to students in our community. If my tax dollars have to go to something, I would much rather have it go to something like this: helping all students succeed.
Kathleen Voss, Hillsboro
(2) comments
So the school board panicked and shut down schools causing possibly irreparable harm to school children and the "solution" is to throw more borrowed federal funds at the problem which these children's children will ultimately pay back.
Loudoun County Public Schools has failed students and parents and we need to look outside the public schools for solutions. Bills to enable parents to use their tax money to pay for alternative education are bottled up in the Legislature while the school throws money at the wall hoping something will stick.
Will we ever learn to rely on our own devices rather than asking failing institutions to "help" us?
Covid relief funding is not free it is a tax over and above what we are currently paying a handsome sum for.
