Editor: I live outside a small village where sheep are raised behind the storefront, flowers and veggies grow in neat rows next to a vacation rental, and a wood-fired pizza oven pops up periodically in the middle of town serving up homemade pizzas with local meat, cheese, and veg.
On my 10 acres, we grow mostly grass, trees, and chores. In our 11 years on the property, we’ve had bees, vegetable gardens, chickens, and cattle. The last chickens were lost to raccoons and we’re getting ready to bring in a new flock. The only steer, Bravo, is heading to the 4H auction on Friday.
It’s a time of transition on our land as we readjust and get ready to welcome new animals, plants, and maybe even more bees.
Outside of a small village, between rural and city, in a precarious economy between security and worry, I live my life on a thin edge, in the between spaces. At home on many acres, at work at a vineyard, and in the 4H barn. Always straddling different thoughts, ideas and experiences.
As a teenager and a vegetarian, I moved to western Montana. I was instantly in love. One afternoon, driving back to town after a solo hike in the mountains, I came upon a family moving cattle across the rural highway. I had always wanted to see this. I still dream of moving cattle on horseback a la Billy Crystal. I pulled over to the side of the road, walked up to confused looking cowboys on horseback, and asked if I could watch. They welcomed me in as they moved animals from one area to another, and separated calves from mamas for vaccinating and branding. I’ve never heard such a loud roar of mooing as I did that day. The cowboys moved as fast as they could, keeping their time apart as short as possible. Almost as soon as the gate was opened, all calls abruptly stopped as, just as quickly, each mama and calf found one another.
Twenty-five years later, I’m sitting in the middle of the beef barn, yes, the beef barn, surrounded by cattle, wheelbarrows, shoots, fans—thankfully fans—and the biggest hair dryers I’ve ever seen.
I’ve lived on Capitol Hill, in the suburbs, and here in Loudoun County. I now spend my work days at a vineyard, and planning more agriculture on my own property.
What I know for sure isn’t a lot. But what I do know is that if we are to survive, we will do it together once we realize we need one another—the new and the old, the traditional and the novel, the vegetarians and the meat eaters, the organic and the conventional. Loudoun has it all. Rhis is our strength.
This week, there is strength shown through the hard work of the 4H kids at the County Fair, and in all who support all local agriculture.
Kathleen Elder, Waterford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.