Editor: I love summer. It's hot. You get to go to fun places and do fun things. And of course, there's no school. As fun as summer can be, part of me is glad that it’s finally time to go back to school.
In the first half of every summer, I feel really done with school, and I treasure all the free time I have and the absence of the never ending stress of homework. However, right as mid-July rolls around, when we're done with vacationing and having fun, I start desperately wishing for school to start again.
I have many goals to accomplish in the future, like my dream career in neuroscience. I can’t do that without having a proper education. So, although school can occasionally be quite displeasing, I feel like it’s also a very important part of all of our lives. Another thing that drives me is curiosity and a desire to discover something new. This has also been emphasized in my faith as a Muslim. I grew up learning this prayer from the Holy Qur’an: “O my Lord! Increase me in knowledge.” This verse has inspired Muslims throughout history to discover the theories of trigonometry and algebra. Seeing all of these great discoveries motivates me to also do great things and achieve my goals.
I know that despite my opinions on school now, someday I’ll look back and be thankful for the education I got, because someday I hope it will take me to great places.
Kashifa Wahab Mirza, Sterling
