Editor: I was recently invited to interview with Purcellville’s Town Council for a seat on the town’s Planning Commission. During the interview I was struck by how many questions framed preservation as “save this to prevent that.”
While a useful tool, relying on “preservation” to stop an unwanted development does nothing to prevent the next. Preservation at a planning level is about managing change. It is a thoughtful melding of existing with new, the careful integration of long-term structural and environmental needs with intact systems. I sympathize with the impulse to hold landscapes in situ.
A dear friend of mine used to gently remind me, “change is inevitable.” While I’m more of the “everything stays the same” variety, his missive has teeth. Landscapes will, and sometimes need, to change. The question shouldn’t be “to change or not to change” but “how do we manage change?”
In this context, preservation is a clear vision of how landscapes can be altered so they maintain their unique and beloved characteristics while addressing the intense changes that come with population demands and climate change.
Without this clarity, Purcellville, or any municipality, will continually find itself telling potential developers “not that” instead of guiding them through a process that begins with, “like this.” Expectations need to be clear and set well before any conversation about “what’s next” happens, and that moves beyond understanding zoning regulations. In the world of built preservation, it’s tying zoning to clear and specific architectural guidelines and having a financial infrastructure in place to help offset those requirements, because preservation is expensive.
Regarding the importance of environmental preservation, a much longer view than the parameters usually relied upon by most comp plans is crucial.
In all cases, preservation is always an ongoing dialogue with multiple parties about managing change so the past, present, and future are in constant dialogue. I genuinely hope the new commission embraces its role as a guiding voice in a much larger, multifaceted conversation and is successful in creating an inclusive vision that benefits the entire community.
Kacey Young, Purcellville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.