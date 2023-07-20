Editor: The VA Department of Education's updated Model Policies Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students are a voice of sanity and reason to protect all students, but especially girls, keep parents involved in what's going on with their child, and take strong action against bullying or discrimination.
I especially support the policy in the area of athletics, where participation is governed by the sex at birth. As someone who saw Title IX pass and see the difference it made, it's heartrending to see the gains that girls and women made in the areas of education and sports be pushed back and threatened.
The policies strive to seek a balance between the varied interests, but keep the interests of the children at the forefront.
Julia Graves, Leesburg
(1) comment
Of course it is common sense to require kids participate in sports and use bathrooms consistent with their biological sex.
And yes it is not the schools role to get between parents and their kids.
I’m sure we will now hear the radicals whining.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.