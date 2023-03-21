Editor: I’m a young Republican woman. You may see two oxymorons in that sentence, as both young voters and women in general tend to vote Democrat, but here’s a third—I’m a young Republican woman who’s concerned about climate and conservation issues.
You may think that a stereotypical Republican doesn’t care about the environment, but I want to see action that results in real emissions reductions. I want energy produced here in the United States, where we have some of the highest environmental standards and cleanest energy production. Despite what some may say, we can’t eliminate fossil fuels tomorrow, and we need a smart all-of-the-above energy strategy.
This strategy must include encouraging domestic mining and processing of the raw materials we need to build clean energy technologies. After all, we cannot afford to build a clean energy future dependent on China. Additionally, we must be able to actually build energy projects, and we do this by getting burdensome regulations out of the way, while still maintaining high environmental standards.
This imminent need to produce clean energy domestically is why, in one of its very first acts with control of Congress, the Republican majority introduced H.R. 1, the Lowering Energy Costs Act. H.R. 1. not only unleashes American natural gas—which is cleaner than natural gas produced elsewhere like Venezuela and Russia—but also helps secure supply chains for clean energy as well. While this legislation will need to be negotiated to ensure passage in the Senate, it’s an important signal that Republicans are prioritizing energy in a way that both unleashes American innovation and maintains high environmental standards.
Young conservatives, like myself, want an energy strategy that creates a future with abundant, affordable, and increasingly clean energy. We need an all-of-the-above approach to energy, including fossil energy, renewables, and nuclear energy. H.R.1 is an admirable first step at securing America’s energy, and I hope to see additional, bipartisan steps to address the climate challenge from the 118th Congress, with of course, Republicans leading from the front.
Jordan Orris, Ashburn
