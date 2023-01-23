Editor: Green you say? Not so fast.
This Board of Supervisors has been eager to change:
• rural parks to suburban playgrounds,
• cinema centers to hundreds of houses,
• toxic dump sites to affordable housing,
• wetlands to solar array farms,
• airport property (best left for commercial use) into homes,
• sell off distressed property for homes, and
• shopping centers to even more housing.
This Board of Supervisors has made plans to:
• build in the floodplain,
• partner with developers to turn cul-de-sacs into thoroughfares (using eminent domain and quick take),
• turn our open spaces into barren cloud data centers, and
• build on known archaeological sites.
All this and more, telling us it is for our own good while our roads and schools become more congested. And then, of course, finally, they increase our real estate taxes to pay for their wild spending and wholesale trashing of our environment.
Sounds like they do not like residents of any color.
Jonathan Erickson, Sterling
I have to agree with Jonathan Erickson on this one. The supervisors are quite hypocritical when it comes to preserving the environment. Sometimes it feels as if they're selling Loudoun to the highest bidder. Please do better, supervisors!
