Editor: Supervisors are considering funding for “critical” mental health crisis center.
Chair Randall tried something similar to this when she wanted to take over Loudoun County Health Department run by Dr. Goodfriend as part of the state health department. The difference is she gets to add millions of dollars to the county budget that she will control instead of state funding.
Don't buy her largesse with Loudoun dollars. She already spends too much money. This liability is on her and the Board of Supervisors for not getting the job completed with the General Assembly. She wants to use Loudoun taxpayers as an ATM for her pet projects. Say no.
Jonathan Erickson, Sterling
