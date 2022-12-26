Editor: Loudoun County is once again in the national news. This time it’s for a petition by people who want to stop “hate speech” at our School Board meetings.
Who gets to define what is and what isn’t “hate speech?”
If someone says something that you strongly disagree with and makes you feel uncomfortable or disrespected, should they be silenced because of your feelings?
What does it say about people who want to silence the speech of others when they don’t like what that person is saying?
Whatever happened to the old saying, “I wholly disapprove of what you say and will defend to the death your right to say it?”
As has been stated by others, if we deny someone else the right to say what they think is wrong, it will not be long before we lose the right to say what we think is right.
We as a county and a nation have lost our way.
We’ve lost our ability to think clearly.
In our desire to be seen as compassionate and caring, we’ve become hypersensitive and childish.
John Smith, Sterling
"What does it say about people who want to silence the speech of others..."
It says they have a predisposition for authoritarianism, and contempt for the Constitution. It says, that anyone who supports stripping their neighbors of their First Amendment rights are probably not the 'good people' they believe themselves to be. It says, they are willing to be ruled over by autocrats and open to enslaving their neighbors in re-education camps.
