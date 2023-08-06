Editor: Sometimes, we just need to say thank you.
Too often we take for granted the good things people do, especially for those who protect us and keep us safe.
So, thank you Sheriff Chapman. You’re a remarkable public servant.
Thank you for 11 years of faithful duty to protect us and keep our community safe.
Thank you for your vigilant crime prevention efforts that have reduced crime a whopping 47% in Loudoun County. Far better than reductions in surrounding counties.
Thank you for your tireless efforts to protect our children in our public schools through your innovative education and safety programs and effective School Resource Officer program.
It’s no wonder that we voted you “Loudoun County’s Favorite Public Servant” for 2022 and that you were selected as “2022 National Sheriff of the Year” by the National Sheriff’s Association.
What an honor and blessing to have among us the sheriff that sets the standard by which other sheriffs are judged!
I wish the rest of our elected officials considered themselves “public servants” 24/7, 365, like you do. Instead, they condescend to smile, shake our hand, and say nice things to us only during an election year while lording it over us the rest of the time.
We have a lot to work on here in Loudoun County, but having the best sheriff in the country is something to be grateful for, not taken for granted.
John Smith, Sterling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.