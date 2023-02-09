Editor: My family moved to Ashburn in the early ’90s, and since then I’ve lived all across Northern Virginia, graduated from GMU, and now reside with my growing family in Sterling.
One of my fondest memories growing up in this area was taking the bus to the library. I was endlessly excited by the different people we’d meet, getting to know our friendly bus drivers and librarians, the new adventures we’d have every day along the way to storytime. As an adult, these memories drive me to help others enjoy our public services by serving as treasurer for the Friends of Sterling Library.
I want my daughter to have these same memories. But our transit workers are struggling to get the same wages, healthcare, and retirement that others in nearby counties enjoy. We support them fully in their strike against Keolis, because for many there’s no getting to storytime without our bus drivers.
We were lucky to have the chance to ride the bus to storytime at our amazing libraries, even during a pandemic because of strong safety protocols. But we can’t get to know our neighborhood bus drivers if they aren’t paid enough to live in the neighborhoods they serve. Loudoun’s extreme affluence is denied to the people who reliably serve this county every day, the pillars of our community who deserve fair pay and benefits. We have the highest median income in the richest country in the world. Shouldn’t every one of our public servants be among the highest paid in the world?
It’s the people who give this service its extraordinary value, and we’ll be teaching our daughter the value of solidarity by not crossing the picket line until the workers get the salary and benefits they deserve. That means no storytime without our transit workers, unless the Board of Supervisors steps up and takes responsibility for the wellbeing of our wonderful public employees.
Foreign corporations, who committed war crimes during the Holocaust no less, are extracting wealth from our community by exploiting the labor of our hardest workers. It is the Board of Supervisors’ urgent duty to take action now. They can provide additional funding to give our neighbors fair wages and benefits, comparable to other transit workers in the area. They can fine Keolis for failing to provide service as they refuse to even negotiate with their own workers.
We called these workers “heroes” at the start of the pandemic, and they are heroes. It’s past time to treat them like it. We hope that this strike can be resolved swiftly, that our public servants can be compensated fairly for their hard work, and that they can get us all back to work, school, shops, and storytime.
Joel Cornell, Sterling
Fact check on Joel:
Keolis is a French company. Owned 70% by the French state-owned railway company, SNCF, and 30% by the firm which manages Quebec (CA) public pension funds.
Keolis' Chair of the Board, is a French woman, Marie-Ange Debon, aged 57. Born well after WW2. And the company's CEO, Bernard Tabary, was born in Paris in 1960.
Joel has earned Five Pinnochios.
"Foreign corporations, who committed war crimes during the Holocaust no less, are extracting wealth from our community by exploiting the labor of our hardest workers."
Can the author expand on his accusations and provide names, dates and details of these corporation's participation in the Holocaust?
Is the author aware of the fact that there are probably fewer than 1,500 people alive who had even remote connections to these horrible acts committed at least 78 years ago? Even people who were teens in 1945 are now 95+ years old. Are any of these people running transportation companies in Loudoun County?
It's time to review Loudoun County's history curriculum as it appears to be lacking.
