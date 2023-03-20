Editor: One wonders what Orc infested part of Loudoun County Woody Kaye lives in. His fantastical analogy of Loudoun as Mordor is nothing like the Loudoun I’ve lived in for over 20 years. Perhaps Kaye should put down his book, turn off Fox News and explore all that the county has to offer, rather than brooding over a map of Middle Earth.
Kaye seems concerned that the U.S. Constitution is somehow being overrun by local socialists, but any week in Loudoun would suggest otherwise. Commerce and private enterprise abound; Loudoun regularly ranks as one of the wealthiest counties in the country. Religious faiths of all sorts freely meet and worship. Private property rights are untrammeled, resulting in many of the traffic and development issues that bother Kaye (or would he rather have government in control of the land?).
Local government provides the services that “we the people” want—and they do it well, as evidenced by the low crime rate and plethora of county parks, sport fields and libraries. Our public roads and infrastructure allow for easy trips to the store, the city, the mountains, or a flight to pretty much anywhere on earth. If planes or cars aren’t your thing, now you can take the train to D.C.
In short, people freely choose to move here for the quality of life and quality public schools—now with more than 80,000 students! If this is Mordor, I’m glad to be here.
Meanwhile, Kaye longs for the Hobbits only Shire of his past and waxes nostalgic about a pre-Roosevelt America (both Teddy and Franklin no less!), when government sanctioned racism, denied women the right to vote, forced Native Americans from their lands, child labor laws were non-existent and corporate robber-barons exploited workers and the environment. Somehow, I don’t think Frodo would approve.
The freedoms granted by the Constitution allow counties and the country to grow and change. A quote inscribed in the rotunda of the Jefferson Memorial from the famously conflicted Founding Father himself sums it up: “… laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors."
Joe Goode, Waterford
(2) comments
I have to correct you about the quality of Loudoun Schools. Ever since equity (i.e. systemic racism) was introduced, the quality of education in Loudoun has decreased. All teacher trainings and efforts are solely focused on racial and sexual preference instead of academics now, so it makes sense that this is the result.
Math Test SOL pass rate (all grades) in 2015-2016: 86%
Math Test SOL pass rate (all grades) in 2021-2022: 74%
Reading Test SOL pass rate (all grades) in 2015-2016: 88%
Reading Test SOL pass rate (all grades) in 2021-2023: 80%
Test scores are down in all subjects because kids are spending more time being educated in identity politics than academics in LCPS.
Loudoun schools were an attractive reason to move here 10 years ago, now (after years of replacing academics with equity) Loudoun Schools are the reason to move out of Loudoun County.
In 10 years, we will be Arlington North!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.