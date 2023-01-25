Editor: On Jan. 17, Supervisor Briskman moved that the Board of Supervisors support state legislation or budget amendments that expand the right to reproductive healthcare and improves access to abortion, including adding language to the Virginia constitution that protects the right to reproductive freedom.
Supervisor Briskman further moved that the Board of Supervisors oppose any proposed state legislation and budget amendments that restricts reproductive rights for pregnant people and reduces the accessibility of abortion care. (Seconded by Supervisor Umstattd. The motion passed 6-1-2: Supervisor Letourneau opposed; Supervisors Buffington and Kershner absent for the vote.)
This motion was not on the agenda. This means that there was no chance for public input or for all supervisors to be aware that there would be a vote on this motion.
My feeling is this outrageous. Supervisors should be not be voting on resolutions without input from the public. I thought supervisors were elected to represent their constituents.
Joan Gorman, Lansdowne
