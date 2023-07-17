Editor: I moved here from New Hampshire in 2021. I was our town's chief election official, responsible for certifying our vote tally for every local, state, and federal election for almost 20 years including the first in the nation presidential primaries.
During my change of address voter registration, I checked the block indicating I'd be happy to help serve as a volunteer election official. I hope they contact me.
I have no preconceived notions of impropriety here in Loudoun County. I assume election officials take their sworn oaths seriously, as all of my officials did in NH.
As for hand counting, I was responsible for staffing our counting teams, as well as defining the hand count process. We did it for every election. It's tedious, but it's not that hard assuming you have enough volunteers; we always had plenty. I'm not sure it adds confidence to the residents as there is the enhanced perception of the potential for human errors.
What was most important was to have all votes cast via paper ballots so a recount could proceed with confidence, if necessary. This is state law in New Hampshire.
Jim Buttolph, Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.