Editor: I find it interesting that the county now is worried about noise in the Brambleton area when they should of considered that a problem when they allowed residential development in that area.
Dulles Airport was built "out in the country" partly years ago so it would not have any issues with noise and people’s homes. There were no homes around it when it was built. It was the county that allowed the building of homes that it should have known would be a noise issue.
Everyone wants to make out that the FAA and Dulles Airport are the bad guys when in fact it is the county's failure to do its due diligence that has caused this problem.
Jeffrey Brannok, Leesburg
