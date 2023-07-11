Editor: Recently, CIA Director William J. Burns wrote, in an opinion for the Washington Post, that the number two threat to the United States, after China and Russia, was “problems without passports.” He was referring to borderless problems such as pandemics and the climate crisis.
The CIA director has named the climate crisis as the number two threat to the United States. Global warming is, as the military says, a “threat multiplier” and the CIA director is echoing that threat. We must do what we can as citizens to address this threat, for the good of all of our children, grandchildren and all life on earth.
I do have hope. For example, good things happen for citizens, the climate, and biodiversity when elected officials work on behalf of their constituent’s well-being. Hope is what I felt when I read that the 10th District’s Rep. Jennifer Wexton had announced a $13.9M federal grant awarded to Loudoun County to upgrade Loudoun Transit buses to low-or-no emission vehicles. The grant money comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and awarded through the U.S. Federal Transit Administration. This Green Transit grant is an example of our elected congressional representatives working together for the people. Bipartisan climate action at the federal level is happening; our children and grandchildren will be the beneficiaries.
At the local level, this grant will support Loudoun County in achieving the goals of the Loudoun County Environmental and Energy Strategy. One of those important goals is to reduce transportation greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in county government operations. County government estimates that use of these new 37 compressed natural gas buses will result in an annual reduction of 447.5 metric tons of greenhouse gases. This equates to the following: 98 gasoline vehicles removed from the roads; 180 tons of waste recycled; 3.1 acres of U.S. forest preserved; 7,459 trees planted.
Trees play an important role in sequestering carbon dioxide. For example, the Arbor Day Foundation says that in one year a mature tree will absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide while also releasing oxygen.
Global warming drives climate change. Climate change is providing multiple symptoms of global warming such as breaking temperature records all over the country, along with record amounts of rain. Our atmosphere is being poisoned by the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Our atmosphere is sick. We must do everything we can to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton aided Loudoun County in receiving a $13.9 million green transportation grant that will reduce the county’s carbon footprint. We need to applaud this; thank you Rep. Wexton. Thank you, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for your readiness to receive the grant.
Rev. Dr. Jean Wright, Co-Founder
Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions/Loudoun County Hub Lead
The convergence of "climate change," organized religion and big "intelligence."
Yeah, nothing funny going on here. At all.
The green climate fantasy has achieved cult status and this letter is a prime example.
How easily the disciples spout greenie talking points and cite biased and speculative studies.
Climate modeling is a pseudo science at best and has a poor track record of predicting anything. Yet the author dutifully bows to them without acknowledging any countervailing science or the lack of any realistic solutions.
The $13 million for Loudoun for green infrastructure is a meaningless gesture that solves nothing and wastes taxpayer money.
The only realistic approach to our ever changing climate is to perhaps invest in resiliency of infrastructure based on real world cost benefit analysis. Throwing trillions at hypothetical climates problems that the country ( much less Loudoun County) couldn’t possibly solve is a fools errand that will bankrupt the country and solve nothing.
The idea that increasing taxes and spending it on more government boondoggles is going to change the weather is yet another example of "governments gone wild."
I am sure the good Reverend Doctor has scientific credentials nearly as impressive as Greta Thunberg so don't be surprised if reasonable people don't pay heed to her climate hyperbole. Not a single climate prediction made by these folks has come to pass. This sounds more like a ploy by Jim Jones than actual science at work. Happy National Blueberry Muffin Day, Loudoun!
These faith-based climateers crack me up. What the Bible states for the future of the Earth is total and complete annihilation. In the long run, there is nothing to save (other than your own soul).
I would like to see the side by side comparison used in these comments and where the numbers originated from. Did you factor in the infrastructure needed? There is a Return on Investment needed and so far, the only entity that can afford this green garbage is the government and their continued wasteful spending.
