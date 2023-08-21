Editor: I object to the wording in your recent article about school athletic fees, which characterizes them as "eliminated."
These fees, totaling $950,000, were not eliminated at all. The responsibility for this amount was merely transferred to the county taxpayers, many of whom, like myself, have never had the slightest relationship with any county school activity.
I'd also like to point out the similarity to Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, in which the loans themselves were never forgiven, the responsibility for paying these debts was merely transferred to the U.S. taxpayer. It was the students themselves who were "forgiven."
James Sivard, Leesburg
