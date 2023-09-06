Editor: Don’t be fooled by Republican Senate candidate Juan Pablo Segura. Although he presents himself as a “reasonable” moderate who wants to bring people together when he’s knocking on doors, he’s much more a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
In a short 30-second campaign ad “Standing with Law Enforcement,” which has aired on local TV and available on YouTube, he uses misleading statements and falsehoods to scare moderate Republicans and Independents – who might just have had their share of MAGA politics – in an attempt to keep them in the fold.
In the video, Segura cherry-picks statistics and facts to imply that Loudoun County has a major crime problem caused by “radical politicians” (Democrats), and Loudoun prosecutors who, under the leadership of Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj, are “failing to do their job.”
The video ends with a photo of an endorsement of Segura by Republican Sheriff Mike Chapman, which suggests that Chapman concurs with the allegations.
In fact, the opposite is true regarding crime in the county.
According to the most recent National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) maintained by the FBI, both violent crime and property crime are down in Loudoun since Biberaj took office, and the statistics to prove it come from Sheriff Chapman’s office. Also, the Annual Report on Crime and Crime Control by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments ranked Loudoun the SAFEST county in the region, and Sheriff Chapman highlighted the fact in his Q1 Incident Report to the Loudoun Board of Supervisors on Feb. 7th of this year. Last, US News and World Report recently ranked Virginia as the #8 safest state in which to live.
Further tarnishing his moderate image is the fact that Segura’s Renew Virginia PAC, a pass-through PAC that funds his campaign and also provides campaign managers and donations to other Loudoun Republican candidates, received $100,000 from the Concord Fund, a D.C. dark money Republican PAC which raised close to $50 million from secret donors in 2021.
The Concord Fund finances some of the most extreme organizations in the U.S., including the Susan B. Anthony List whose mission statement says it is “…dedicated to electing candidates and pursuing policies that will reduce and ultimately end abortion.” It also funded at least three organizations that co-sponsored or took part in the Stop the Steal Rally on January 6th, including the Tea Party Patriots, which received over $4.7 million from the fund in the years leading up to the rally.
The only other contribution to Renew Virginia PAC was a cool $1 million donation from Securiport LLC, a DC-based firm owned by Segura’s father.
Don’t be fooled.
Jackie von Wodtke, Leesburg
