Editor: My parents always told me if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.
In her announcement for Loudoun’s top prosecutor last month, Elizabeth Lancaster touted her chief advisor as Sean Morgan. He’s so prominent in her campaign and he even gets highlighted on her campaign website, essentially showing a vote for her is a vote for him!
Democratic voters should know who Sean Morgan is.
Sean Morgan is a Republican donor who spent a decade and a half in the GOP prosecutor's office implementing the exact policies we voted out. He was part of the administration Democrats fought against. Now, Elizabeth Lancaster wants to bring him back.
No thank you.
Adding to this, Ms. Lancaster left public service to join one of the largest and most conservative law firms in the state, headed up by John Whitbeck. Democrats should recognize that name. He was the Chairman of The Virginia Republican Party and has run for office three times here in Loudoun County as a Republican.
Ms. Lancaster, thank you for putting your name forward for office, but as a Democrat, I have zero interest in seeing Republicans returning to power in this county, and you seem all too eager to do just that.
Heather Gottlieb, Leesburg
