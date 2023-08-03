Editor: The Loudoun GOP is currently screaming about accountability and oversight of the Board of Supervisors because they took a business trip to an African country that they don’t approve of.
They claim that a $60,000 trip was a waste of taxpayer dollars.
What about the ta payer dollars it takes to settle $65 million in civil lawsuits against the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office? Why aren’t they calling for oversight of the sheriff? Or for the firing of a deputy that allegedly helped teenage girls break into a pool and watched them swim in their underwear? Or the investigator who lied to get a warrant and cost a local teacher not only her career but also her livelihood? Or the deputy who scalded a mentally ill inmate with hot water?
At an event held at Doner Bistro in Leesburg this past weekend, Craig Buckley who is running for Loudoun County Sheriff said that his top priority is transparency and that he will post use of force data and other reports on the county website—and when the department makes mistakes, the community will be able to call them on it.
Accountability was another priority. Buckley has committed to creating and implementing a citizen’s advisory council. The community will learn about mistakes soon after they happen, not two years later during a civil trial against LCSO. We will also be told what was done to ensure that the root cause of the issue has been addressed to prevent recurrence.
Buckley also pledged to take care of LCSO employees, providing them the emotional, mental, and physical support that currently lacking. RIP Deputy Payne.
While many of us would like to see a police department in Loudoun, voting for Craig Buckley is the quickest way for us to see real and needed change in policing that Loudoun County deserves.
Heather Gottlieb, Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.