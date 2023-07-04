Editor: The recent federal indictment of the Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins on bribery charges highlights the need for civilian oversight of all law enforcement agencies in Virginia.
In 2020 the General Assembly passed legislation that established a requirement for law-enforcement civilian oversight bodies (Section 9.1-601) but exempted elected sheriffs.
In Loudoun County, a report commissioned by the Board of Supervisors and released in 2022 recommended that Loudoun institute a “Public Safety Committee.” Mike Chapman frequently cites this report as evidence of his performance as sheriff, yet has failed to implement most of the recommendations made by the report to include establishing a Public Safety Committee. In fact, Chapman refuses to participate in any county committee focused on public safety that includes members of the public.
By statute (Section 9-178), the sheriff is a required member of the Community Criminal Justice Board. If you check the Loudoun CCJB minutes available on the county website for the past four years, Chapman has not attended a single meeting.
Loudoun needs civilian oversight of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to improve transparency and reduce the risk of the same corruption that is occurring in other counties across Virginia. Within Chapman’s current term as sheriff, we’ve had: a deputy (still with the department) pursuing relationships with teenage girls (May 2022), a $5 million lawsuit judgement against Chapman and a detective (still employed) for introducing fake evidence and malicious prosecution (Feb. 2023), and video evidence of deputies in the jail allegedly intentionally torturing an inmate with scalding hot water (Feb. 2023).
Guy Potucek, Aldie
