Editor: Since 2015 when it was constructed, the intersection of Glen Drive and Belfort Park Drive has been the scene of at least 46 crashes.
This past Thanksgiving weekend alone, there were two separate crashes, over a two-day period. It appeared that both cars were totaled in the crash which occurred on the in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26; indeed, one car (an Escalade) was forced down a steep embankment into an area where townhomes are to be built after a recent rezoning (Belfort Park Drive Townhomes). Imagine this car plummeting into someone’s future home.
This is starting to feel like a “crashedemic,” with not only many direct victims, but also traumatizing those, especially children, living nearby who have to hear repeatedly the sound of cars crashing, sirens wailing and witness emergency lights flashing. Enough is enough. Government has to do something.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has apparently reviewed studies, and a county official informed some of us living nearby that stop signs would be reversed on this two-way stop controlled intersection (i.e. removed from Belfort Park Drive and put up on Glenn Drive.) But nothing ever gets done. Government is failing us.
The ideal solution would be to construct a roundabout to assure a reduction in car speeds and that cars would proceed with caution. If government continues to fail us in this regard, perhaps Vantage Data, which is putting in a data center on the southwestern corner and the Belfort Park Drive Townhomes (northeastern quadrant) can make contributions to pay for the roundabout to help improve the quality of life in the community they will be impacting.
Government, do your job. Protect our community members.
Gregory Pirio, Sterling
