Editor: I don’t regularly speak at Loudoun County School Board meetings. However, I felt compelled to do so recently due to the revelations in the special grand jury report.
Aside from being horrified at how the system failed to protect children, I couldn’t shake the uncomfortable feeling that this seemed all too familiar. Where had I seen this before? And then it hit me: As a Penn State graduate, I recognized how this situation is astonishingly similar to what happened during the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
The indifference, apathy, self-preservation-at-all-costs, culture of fear among staff, the failure of an adult witness to stop a sexual assault of a child, and turning a blind eye that enabled the assailant to strike again—in this light, it’s hard to tell the two scandals apart despite differences in the crimes themselves. Loudoun’s handling of this situation is arguably worse because Loudoun County Public Schools is actually responsible for minors and it ardently fought against transparency and accountability at every turn.
When the Penn State scandal broke, the university voluntarily commissioned former FBI Director Louis Freeh to perform an independent review. Notably, the Freeh report findings stated “No party interfered with, or attempted to influence, the findings in this report. The Special Investigative Counsel revealed this report and the findings herein to the Board of Trustees and the general public at the same time.”
Now compare this to the findings of the special grand jury. Did the SGJ find its investigation to be unhampered? Was the LCPS “independent review” released to the public, or hidden behind attorney-client privilege? Was transparency and accountability achieved voluntarily, or did it require a SGJ with subpoena power? Did LCPS/LCSB look out for our kids … or for themselves? While the SGJ found no evidence of a “coordinated coverup,” it certainly appears there was a de-facto one, implemented through legal strategies intended to deprive the SGJ (and ultimately the public) of critical information.
While LCPS is the subject of much public debate that has become political fodder in national headlines, it is imperative that we bifurcate this situation from those other issues. The community must come together to hold accountable those whose abject failures in administration (LCPS) or oversight (LCSB) jeopardized children’s safety through gross negligence and reckless indifference. New leadership is required in whom the public can have confidence to repair this broken system, lead with integrity, and rebuild trust. We must resist the urge to ascribe political motives that might prevent these necessary changes which would likely be considered foregone conclusions in a less tumultuous political climate.
Loudoun was the last to desegregate schools—a great stain on our county’s history. The are many people referenced in the report who have yet to be held accountable. Will we be the last to act on this, too?
This is Loudoun’s “Penn State moment,” and we failed it. But if we act swiftly, decisively, and apolitically, then we needn’t continue to do so.
Gary Katz, Leesburg
