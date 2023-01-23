Editor: It is reported that the Loudoun County Electoral Board has voted to eliminate the only Sunday voting in the early voting process. This was done without any public comment. Why?
Was Sunday voting a threat? Caused harm?
One reason given was that poll workers were overworked. That sounds valid so would it be possible to swap one of the six Tuesdays for one Sunday and give the poll workers some relief? Some folks work more than one job and juggling work with family demands is not always easy. Sundays for some, are the only free days of the week. The Sunday vote should be restored.
To avoid the appearance that this move restricts voting, the Electoral Board should reopen the matter with a vigorous public debate, and reach a decision based on community needs. Sunday voting is no threat to the American Experiment, but voter restriction is.
FW Lillis, Leesburg
I agree with FW Lillis. We should be doing everything possible to enhance voting rights -- not restrict them. My goodness. Loudoun of all places should understand the importance of voting rights. After all, it was one of the last locales to desegregate schools in the late 1960s. On a brighter note, Happy Blood Donor Month Loudoun!
