Editor: In response to the article in the Aug. 17 article concerning Loudoun’s energy needs now and in the future, a major reason for the increase in our consumption of electricity is the voracious appetite of data centers for electrons.
For Dominion, small nuclear reactors are the only way to satisfy this gluttony. Gov. Youngkin is a promoter of this “moon shot.” It is 10 years in the future.
May I suggest, to use a metaphor with which the governor is familiar, an uncontested layup is rooftop solar. The technology is here and getting better. The cost is dropping. The roofs of Loudoun and the state far exceed the area of any solar farms which rob us of arable land. And in the 10 years it will take to get the moon shot to launch, rooftop solar will have established itself as a reliable workhorse. All Virginia roofs should have solar panels.
Dominion has stated that its nuclear power plants produce 90% of the carbon free power to the state. That may be so, but this is tacit admission that Dominion has slow walked the renewables, reluctant to sever its embrace of coal.
FW Lillis, Leesburg
