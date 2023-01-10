Editor: 2022 was a successful year for the Loudoun County Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots campaign.
In 2020 and 2021, safety concerns prompted Loudoun Toys for Tots to focus on fundraising to buy toys instead of collecting toy donations, to avoid gathering large groups of volunteers to collect, sort and distribute toys as we do in most years.
This year’s campaign, which fell on the 75th Anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Program, was up and running with fundraisers and toy drives to meet the needs of the community.
Finding warehouse space to collect, sort, and distribute the toys each year is critical to our operation. Thankfully, CyrusOne and its staff, offered space at one of their locations.
We partnered with five nonprofit organizations: Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia, Help for Others, LINK, Mobile Hope, and The Salvation Army, channeling families and other non-profit organizations to apply through them.
Our campaign is grateful for events benefiting Toys for Tots, which were sponsored by the following local businesses and organizations: American Shine Detailing, Ashburn Soccer League, Century 21 Redwood Realty, Lamborghini/McLaren/Rolls-Royce/Bugatti of Washington, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., The Loudoun Kitchen and Bar, Loudoun Symphonic Winds, Noble Athletics and Radio Redline.
The Loudoun County Toys for Tots wouldn’t be successful without over 200 volunteers working tirelessly, and the generosity of area families and businesses.
We are indebted to the men and women of the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue services for collecting and delivering massive amounts of toys collected at each of the fire stations in Loudoun County.
In addition, we thank Interstate Moving & Storage for providing a place to store our warehouse equipment, and United Rentals.
We are already planning for our next season which begins Oct. 1. For more information, please visit loudoumarines.org after Oct. 1.
Frank Holtz,
Toys for Tots Coordinator, Loudoun County
