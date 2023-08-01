Editor: I am extremely disappointed that the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors continues to ignore the concerns of local residents with regard to its plan to build a sprawling new fire station on the historic Philomont horse show grounds.
My family lives next door to the proposed site, and the way this project has been thrust upon our community has been nothing short of appalling. As a mother of two children, I am particularly worried about the potential for contaminants and carcinogens entering our water supply and harming our health, since the county intends to decontaminate vehicles and equipment on site. Despite these risks, the county has no plans to study potential environmental effects prior to construction, no plans to prevent contamination of our wells, and no plans even to monitor our water quality.
Similarly, nothing is being done to address harmful impacts from noise and light pollution or the economic impact to those of us who will eventually try to sell a house right next door to a large fire house.
Under the current plan, these fire trucks (which, by the way, are too large to fit down the driveways to many of our homes) will be pulling out onto Snickersville Turnpike at a dangerous part of the road, yet the county has not done any study on the potential hazards.
Simply put, this cookie-cutter proposal is being jammed down the throats of our community without any regard for local residents.
We do not want this new fire station built on our seven-acre horse show grounds, originally purchased with residents' donations in 1961. We are begging county supervisors to listen to the pleas of so many in our community and allow the recommended addition/renovation of our existing fire station, which can work and be cost effective. County staff need to think out of the "standard" suburban box and save our rural village and scenic drive from an extremely incompatible construction.
Eryn Gable, Philomont
It is clear that the majority on the board does not care what local residents want or need. Somewhere, they have decided that what is needed or wanted is irrelevant to their plans. Again, I know I beat this drum constantly, but the solution is vote out these scoundrels and elect citizen leaders who realize they are spending tax money with every contract they award and every junket they take.
