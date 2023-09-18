Editor: Early voting for the 2023 Virginia legislative elections is about to start. Of the four-year election cycle we run through in our commonwealth, this one is the lowest profile with the most at stake.
Virginia is the last southern state that has still not passed restrictions or an outright ban on reproductive freedom since Dobbs vs. Jackson. With right-wing extremists in Congress blocking federal protections for abortion rights and an anti-choice governor in Richmond, the freedom of women in Virginia is on the ballot this November.
In HD-30 (western Loudoun and northern Fauquier), Rob Banse is the best and only choice for those of us who believe in freedom. Rob has pledged to stand for the rights of women to make medical decisions without the government’s permission. As an Episcopal priest, he has sat shoulder-to-shoulder with women making difficult decisions about their reproductive health and seen the anguish that goes into those decisions. Those experiences inform his stance, as a Christian, to protect the rights of women.
Geary Higgins, his opponent, will be first in line to sign an abortion ban in Virginia. In 2019, during his run for State Senate, Higgins cited banning abortion as the reason he got into the race. If Higgins wins and helps make an anti-choice majority in the legislature, the last state in the South to respect the rights of women will fall.
If you believe in reproductive freedom, this is the most important election you can vote in. Join me in voting for Rob Banse on Sept. 22, the first day of early voting.
Eryn Gable, Philomont
(3) comments
Abortion is a terrible thing. I'd never want to be involved in anything like that. By the same token, I'm not in a position to tell a woman what to do regarding her pregnancy. That's really not my place. I just hope folks will exercise more caution when they're having sexual relations. On a brighter note -- Welcome to Fall Loudoun!
As an Episcopal priest that is pro-abortion? He has an especially hot destination in his future.
Leftists have made Loudoun County a laughingstock around the country. While I cannot support abortion on demand any time, I also cannot support the idea of a total ban. We need to find the middle ground between the leftists and the evangelicals, and that means things like requiring medical consultations, procedures done under appropriate medical care, first trimester mostly unrestricted, and more restrictions coming into place as time goes on, yet still requiring appropriate medical advice and care… and above all else, everyone stay out of everyone else’s personal and private business… and yes, that includes the leftists backing off from hurting other facilities that help women who decide against abortion and instead choose to give up the baby for adoption.
