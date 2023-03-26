Editor: The unethical behavior continues within the administration building of LCPS where parents have been saying for years that there is a complete mismanagement of funding and yet with another increase of their operating budget the constituents will continue to bleed money to a school system that is bent on destroying education.
Finally, voices are being heard about the corruption that not only plagues our general education students, but more specifically our special education students. LCPS cuts corners, denies services which is ultimately a violation of FAPE. Some of their most egregious violations are when they claim they lack funding to hire required personnel per child’s IEP, which results in children not being able to attend school. Essentially, it is the children who are being punished because of LCPS’s mismanaged funding and lack of being able to keep good staff employed. This truly speaks to the climate of LCPS.
It bothers me to my core when I hear LCPS continue to press forward with their ideology of equitable education, their gender theories, but this demographic continues to struggle and get swept aside or is taught with outdated methodology that is nothing more than smoke and mirrors to those families thinking their child’s academic needs will be met.
Those teachers that are brave enough to advocate for their students see repercussions from administration and parents see repercussions from teachers when they hold them accountable for implementation of their child’s IEP. These are legal documents that are mandated by federal law to be followed so that every child has the opportunity for free and appropriate public education. Funny how many think these documents are optional!
November’s elections are coming and there will be a changing of the guard. This is only the first step in correcting the corruption within the walls of LCPS. There must be a new standard of operation in every school across the county and not rogue operating systems from school to school. With the new School Board and superintendent, whomever they will be, let us hope for our children’s sake that the focus returns back to education as Virginias score across the state continue to plummet. Let us hope our special education students finally get the programming needed to see growth academically by closing the educational gap and that the bleeding of funds stop so that the quality of education increases for all our students here in Loudoun County.
Erin Roselle Poe, Broadlands
