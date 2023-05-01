Editor: “We’ve taken a beating”—the words that has lit a fire among the special education community from School Board member Harris Mahedavi. He does not grasp the gravity of that word considering this is how special education parents feel 365 days a year advocating for their children’s rights under IDEA, a law created so that all children of disabilities receive the right to free and appropriate public education.
It continues to be a grueling process for families to get LCPS to be compliant with our children’s IEPs and 504s. Part of that battle is because we are already short on staffing and now they want to take more from this community and give $11 million toward bathrooms all in the name of equity. This goes beyond insulting to special education families. This solidifies that LCPS cares nothing for this vulnerable demographic of 10,000 students who are already at a disadvantage due to circumstances beyond their control.
What about how this will affect our special education teachers? LCPS will be jeopardizing the integrity of good teachers wanting to help these students by increasing their caseloads and making sure they will be unable to deliver services to these children. I would not be surprised if parents of children with IEPs will suddenly see a drop in service minutes and be give an excuse that their child suddenly doesn’t need all these minutes without the data to support that statement. Let us not forget about the hundreds of families waiting to being eligible for services. They will most likely be denied due to bureaucratic budget constraints and therefore furthering this demographic of children to slip through the cracks in this government institution called school.
May I remind the community that Mehadavi is running for reelection. It is clear where is his priority lays, bathrooms not education. By not supporting special education students and choosing modern day building aesthetics he has turned his back on these children and families.
Education should always trump building advancement not the other way around. Did you know that The DOE is investigating the VDOE for being in noncompliance? And in case you were wondering, the VDOE must ensure that local education agencies are compliant with FAPE and services for special education students. Perhaps this is why Mehadavi feels he can make such a bold statement with no accountability. However, IDEA has a maintenance of effort clause that prohibits education agencies for cutting special education budgets. They are boldly violating the federal law.
It is time that this community of students receive the opportunity and education guaranteed to them under IDEA and receive the support from the leadership of our local education system. This is not a Republican or Democratic issues, this is an education issue.
Erin Roselle Poe, Broadlands
(3) comments
I agree with Erin Roselle Poe. LCPS shouldn't be cutting special-ed resources. After all, LCPS has a $1.6-billion annual budget. But the budget is far too top-heavy. Pencil-pushing bureaucrats live high off the hog & special-ed students get crumbs. It's a despicable situation. I just hope everyone remembers the Trans community never requested $11-million for floor-to-ceiling Transphobic restrooms. Why would they? Virginia law already specifies Trans-inclusive restrooms for students. Keep the traditional design. But please monitor the restrooms better. Welcome to May Loudoun!
People should consider exactly what it is with SB members like Mahedavi. Why would adults, creepily, focus on kids and bathrooms, while treating real people in real need with contempt?
Something is not quite right with the SB members.
I have no comment about the board member mentioned but the complaint is quite indicative of the REAL PROBLEM at LCPS! The lack of honest scrutiny into how things are done by LCPS allows an enormous sum of funding to be spent without the high quality of results this community was used to and in my opinion deserves! Ever wonder how so many staff members can be involved in an individualized plan without a measurable result? Ever wonder why it takes so many levels of administrators to talk about things which inevitably don't get done? Ever wonder why school board members don't even ask to witness internal LCPS meetings including planning and budgeting? Maybe the new candidates could ask some serious questions instead of party loyalist pablum!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.