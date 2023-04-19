Editor: As members of the Town Council, chosen by Purcellville voters, and to serve the citizens, we are terribly sorry and embarrassed for the events that transpired at the April 11 Town Council meeting.
We ran for office to serve the town and improve the lives of the citizens. Throughout our tenure in office, we have tried to bring civility to the council, but we find obstacles at every turn. When we express our opinions and/or concerns, three to four of the members of the council choose not to listen to or hear our concerns.
At the April 11 meeting, an unplanned agenda item related to the cost-of-living salary adjustments (COLA) for the Town of Purcellville staff led to unnecessary, and regrettable, tension during the meeting, as well as the resignation of our experienced interim town manager, Mr. John Anzivino. Due to his 45 years of experience, we hired Mr. Anzivino to provide much-needed support to the town during this time of transition and his resignation is a substantial loss for the town. He stated that “he has never experienced anything quite like this council.” The meeting resulted in senior members of the staff, as well as members of the council, in tears, and a very disconsolate and angry staff. We are now a town without a town manager, a brand-new contract attorney, and still no director of planning and economic development.
We strongly believe that a reduction in COLA and pay for performance given to our hardworking and dedicated staff is both inappropriate and not supported, especially since the current COLA adjustment is less than the rate of inflation. A councilmember compared foregoing the COLA with divorce or just foregoing an annual vacation. Statements like this are not only inappropriate but insulting to staff. In the same meeting, it was mentioned by staff that a member of the Town Council requested an increase in pay for the council! This request is hypocritical and tone deaf. We on the council must lead by example. If cuts to salaries must be made, we should be the first to feel the “belt tightening,” not our staff.
This contentious atmosphere and lack of common sense, as demonstrated in the April 11 meeting, does not reflect our vision for how we should be leading this town.
As elected officials our intentions include increasing transparency and communication between the Town Council, the hardworking and dedicated staff, and its citizens. Despite differences, we are committed to collaborating with the mayor and all members of the council to achieve these goals and to earn back the trust of the citizens and staff.
To aid us in achieving our goals of transparency and communication, it is essential for the public to speak at meetings and to hold the entire council to higher standards. We appeal to the citizens of Purcellville to come to our meetings and speak out! Please visit our website (Town of Purcellville) to see the meeting schedules for the council, as well as all the committees, commissions, and boards. Email your concerns and issues to members of the Council at Town Council Email.
Thank you for your time, we truly do apologize for the events of April 11.
Erin Rayner
Ronald Rise
Mary Jane Williams
Members of the Purcellville Town Council
(1) comment
Time to call it day and fold Purcellville into the county.
Your finances are a mess. Utilities are hanging on by a thread. Governance is a total disaster.
Don't be like KISS, Motley Crue and the Eagles. Just acknowledge there's nothing left in the tank and that Purcellville has run its course.
Even the GOAT, Tom Brady #12, figured out that he had reached the end.
