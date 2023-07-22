Editor: Loudoun County government has awakened once again to the climate crisis. Loudoun used to be a recognized national leader.
This spring the Board of Supervisors adopted a revised countywide Energy Strategy. We adopted the original in 2009, one of the first two county-wide strategies in the country, and it was used by the National Association of Counties to teach other jurisdictions. The 30-year roadmap commits the county to lead by example in its own operations, support clean energy development in the county and stimulate communitywide action.
On July 5, Loudoun announced a $13.9 million federal grant to purchase 37 compressed natural gas (CNG) transit buses. What a missed opportunity. New research reported in the New York Times last week finds that natural gas may be as bad as coal. If the only greenhouse gas pollution from natural gas came from powering the CNG buses, these new buses would be much better for the environment than the diesel buses they will replace. Unfortunately, natural gas leaks in every step from the wellhead to the tailpipe. As a very potent greenhouse gas (perhaps 80 times more than an equivalent amount of CO2), even a little leak causes a lot of warming.
Loudoun County Public Schools are showing real leadership. By September, they will have replaced 21 diesel buses with electric buses. As Loudoun Now pointed out in May, diesel buses are harmful to the health of children. Electric buses are more expensive to purchase than diesel or CNG buses, but they are less expensive to maintain.
Loudoun should follow the lead of the Loudoun schools—buy electric buses.
Eric Goplerud, Reston
Board Chair, Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.