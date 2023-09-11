Editor: The hiring of Dr. Aaron Spence as the new superintendent of schools appears to be just the latest mistake of the Loudoun County School Board.
This board, that has the potential of being completely replaced after the November elections, approved a contract that is an insult to the taxpayers of Loudoun County. For Dr. Spence to ignore standard hiring procedures and create a new executive position before he even reported to work is inexcusable. The very attractive Natalie Allen, who previously worked with Dr. Spence in his most recent job, has been hired as chief of Communications and Community, while the 13 award-winning staffers in the current communications department, apparently were not considered for this opportunity.
These are the actions of yet another overbearing executive who exhibits strong strains of arrogant entitlement.
There is no dispute that Loudoun County sustained exceptional growth over the past decade or so, impacting all areas of life and having a significant effect on education. There was a 31% increase in population from 2011 to 2021 forcing the Board of Supervisors to focus on building school after school to keep up as student enrollment grew from 65,653 to 81,642. Sixteen new schools were built during the same time period. One of the unintended consequences of all this expansion was the creation of a gargantuan fiefdom at 21000 Education Court.
The total number of employees in the LCPS system has grown from 9,120 employees in 2011 including 5,049 teachers and 420 administration-professional` staff. The total number of employees in 2022 was 13,018 and the current number of teachers is 5,924. The Center of the American Experiment estimated that between 2000 and 2019 the number of school administrators in U.S. public schools grew 87.6 percent compared to student growth of 7.6 percent, so it’s not too hard to imagine where that extra 3,000 employees were assigned as one agenda driven superintendent after another sought to cement their power with the help of a compliant school board.
After 18 months of viewing the LCPS distance learning curriculum, my family is one of the many who voted with their feet. They left Loudoun County the very day after school closed in 2021 and moved to Pittsburgh. Allegheny County is 739 square miles serving 142,268 students and has 43 separate school systems. The school district my grandchildren attend has just five schools. A new, state-of-the-art high school, a middle school, two elementary school, and a learning academy. That’s a school board that is manageable.
I was raised in Westchester County, NY. It’s 450 square miles—smaller than Loudoun County’s 521 square miles—but has 43 school districts serving 146,760 students.
While these are apples to oranges comparisons, it may be time to seriously consider a second school district. Certainly, establishing a second school system would provide an opportunity to do some serious delayering at Education Court and pay better attention to the realities of life between eastern and western Loudoun County.
Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn
(2) comments
Should be a 1 admin position to 3 teachers' ratio! Even democrats like Ellie's letters she should write more often.
A second school district would only give the politicians an opportunity to bloat the budgets and spending even more. The answer is to vote them ALL out. That includes the 2 running unopposed, use a write in campaign if it’s your district.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.