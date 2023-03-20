Editor: Running through recent letters and articles is an unmentioned theme: our representative system of government no longer represents the public. Instead, leaders cater to personal interests, their party, and their ideology. Take the push in Loudoun for collective bargaining. Did the public ask for this? What possible benefits could there be for us?
Our supervisors should be required to read the new book “Not Accountable: Rethinking the Constitutionality of Public Employee Unions” before imposing this on us all. But they won’t: party and ideology predetermined their votes. The public sector unions extract dues from their members, which are laundered through the union and turned into campaign dollars for politicians. How many dollars? Look it up on Open Secrets yourself. The wheel rolls on endlessly; only the taxpayers are left out.
Speaking of being left out, when teachers unions become involved in public education it is worth asking these questions: Do the students have a union? Do the parents? Do the taxpayers? No. Their interests all fall to the bottom of the priority list. We just experienced a disastrous example of this, with the extended closure of schools (the longest closures occurred in places where the unions are the strongest). Economists are now calculating the lifelong losses to the students who were harmed, and we see alarming statistics on mental health, addiction, and suicide as well. No one even apologized, just the usual passing of the buck.
Everyone knows there are teachers who should not be allowed anywhere near a school, teachers who do the bare minimum, and phenomenal, gifted teachers who change the lives of their students forever. Teachers unions ensure it is impossible to fire the former or to reward the latter. The members receive their pay and benefits regardless of the students’ outcomes, even in places where schools manage 0% proficiency results (see Baltimore).
Or take the nebulous “equity” resolution with its unknown practical consequences. Did the public ask for this? How would it poll on a list of Loudoun voters’ priorities? Doesn’t matter. The supervisors do what they want regardless. Parents of Asian background and other “inconvenient minorities” should pay special attention, as a clue to what “equity” means for them can be found in recent controversies like the removal of merit admissions at TJ or schools “forgetting” to inform certain National Merit award winners.
A recent article focused on the problems the high cost of land and housing pose to young local farmers (who are creating amazing food products). How would the “equity” resolution affect any attempt to support them? Will support only be forthcoming if we happen to have the “correct” percentage of Black or LGBTQ farmers? No one knows.
The examples are endless. Voters are presented with a binary choice, motivated by anger and fear, and then forgotten the day after Election Day. The result is hopeless division, resentment, and a record low in public trust. Or occasionally something more drastic, like the election of Donald Trump.
Dominic Santini, Leesburg
