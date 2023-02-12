Editor: Your article of Feb. 8, 2023, “Loudoun County to Look for Gov't Procurement Disparities,” fails to provide a complete picture of project labor agreements, portraying them as an unfamiliar and unknown tool in the construction industry.
In fact, PLAs are widely used in our region, including in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. The tried-and-true tool is used to make construction projects more efficient, to help ensure that workers on projects are highly trained and skilled, to discourage unscrupulous contractors and to safeguard taxpayer funds. And, crucially, PLAs are used to set requirements for hiring of minority and women workers and contractors, as well as of local residents.
One need only look to the construction of the Dulles Metro Rail to see a fuller picture. The project’s first phase was completed safely and within schedule and budget. That phase was built with a PLA. For the second phase, a PLA was not used. That phase was finally completed years behind schedule, millions of dollars over budget, and with construction defects that put the safety of metro riders at risk, resulting in huge cost overruns to fix the shoddy work.
In short, PLAs work—wherever they’re used, including in Loudoun County.
Dennis Martirem, Vice President /Regional Manager, LiUNA
