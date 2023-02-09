Editor: Perhaps the schools-renaming people could move Emerick Elementary up to the top of the list?
This school is named after Oscar Emerick who was a prominent figure in the 1950s trying to deny public library services to black people.
It would be so much better to name the school after Samuel and Josie Murray, the brave Purcellville couple who forced the desegregation of the Purcellville Library in 1957.
Dennis Cotter, Middleburg
Please put us all out of our misery and stop naming schools, roads, buildings, football fields, etc after people. Full stop.
This is a wonderful suggestion by Dennis Cotter. I truly hope LCPS will take his letter to heart & do the right thing. We shouldn't be honoring folks who try to deny public-library services to African-Americans. That's not the American Way. On a brighter note, Happy National Pizza Day Loudoun!
I agree
