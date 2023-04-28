Editor: Befuddled Ashburn School Board member Harris Mahedavi shocked parents at the recent School Board meeting, where parents from both sides of the political aisle hammered the board for putting politics over kids.
"We’ve gotten beat up tonight. And for the last month we’ve been beaten up because somehow we cannot communicate all the good things we are doing. Tonight was really sad for me getting beat up for things we are doing above and beyond. We are trying to do our best,” decried Mahedavi.
While Mr. Mahedavi has heard a deluge of complaints from the community in-person and online for years, he appeared incredulous with upset parents demanding better for their students.
Despite years-long pleas, Mr. Mahedavi has not pursued merit-based academic policies over policies furthering equal outcomes, nor has he voted against policies having unintended safety consequences.
The board’s “best” has resulted in many lawsuits, at taxpayer expense, requiring defense of actions described as recklessly indifferent to the safety of children.
As if waking from slumber, Mr. Mahedavi reacted as if he somehow missed parents sounding alarms about the Board’s wrong focus and lack of transparency and accountability.
Mahedavi was indeed at the infamous June 22, 2021, meeting where hundreds of community members came out to speak about dangers of allowing boys in private spaces of girls. The meeting made headlines after the arrest of a father of a rape victim.
Yet, Mahedavi is shocked at push back against the board’s latest decision to research gender-neutral bathrooms costing $11 million to renovate, potentially growing to a quarter of a billion dollars should the pilot expand district-wide to accommodate the 67 nonbinary students within the 80,453 student population. This disregards the privacy and comfort of 99 percent of students who do not identify as transgender.
The board claims this plan will create an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students. It is essential to support all students, including those who identify as LGBTQ+, but this shouldn’t come at the expense of other students' rights and privacy.
With hundreds of millions of dollars needed to address pressing issues, spending $11 million on bathrooms is simply not a priority. It is a slap in the face to the special education community. The board's decision to prioritize bathrooms over essential educational needs is a failure of leadership that harms our most vulnerable students.
Parents of SPED students say their children are not receiving accommodations required by their Individualized Education Plans, a violation of federal law. Instead of investing in these critical services, the board may waste millions building unnecessary bathrooms.
We need school board candidates who will put students first, prioritizing essential educational needs over unnecessary and divisive projects. Your money should be spent on resources to ensure safety, improve educational excellence, hire more SPED teachers and support staff, purchase much-needed classroom supplies, and improve facilities.
We can support all students while also being fiscally responsible and responsive to the needs of the community. It's time for a change in leadership.
Deana Griffiths, Ashburn
(1) comment
The floor-to ceiling restroom stalls proposed by LCPS do not cater to the Trans community. To the contrary, such super-private restrooms are based on the "ewww" factor. Transphobic individuals don't want to see any Trans folks next to them. But Trans-inclusive restrooms are the law for Virginia students. Just keep the same design but monitor all restrooms better. Thank you!
