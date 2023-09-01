Editor: In case you needed another reason to not like Loudoun's Board of Supervisors, they recently directed the county to sign on to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government letter to the Biden Administration to force federal employees back to the office and reduce telecommuting.
The letter, signed on Aug. 30 by County Administrator Tim Hemstreet, encourages the federal Office of Management and Budget to "aggressively execute this shift in September and October."
That the Board of Supervisors, and MCOG in general, would encourage such an action clearly demonstrates that our local governments work against us and not for us. They are actively advocating for people to waste their lives in traffic, increase pollution, spend less time with their families, waste dwindling income on commuting expenses, and increase their overall stress levels.
This board cares more about Metro ridership levels, pilfering your wallets through lunchbox taxation, and sending you into crime-ridden DC than the financial, physical, and mental well-being of the Loudoun citizens that voted for them.
Remember that this November.
David Dickinson, Leesburg
1 Employment at will means you do what employer asks or work somewhere else.
2 MWAA pays no property tax to Loudoun yet we seem to be their best buddies?
3 Why is the BOS even offering an opinion on work ethics as they seem to need multiple assistants to do a part time job they claim should pay more - seems odd!
