Editor: While Loudoun continues to struggle with record-high property taxes, it was shocking to watch our elected supervisors paraded on television for a recent news investigation for fraud, waste, and abuse of travel funds.
So far, Chair Randall at least had the decency to partially reimburse funds to the county. Let’s hope other supervisors will do the same.
We have learned that there have been trips to Uruguay, Germany, India, China, and South Korea that included winery tours and visits to medical cannabis labs. But the worst was a trip to Ghana.
Phyllis Randall (D), Koran Saines (D), and Sylvia Glass (D) used airline tickets costing Loudoun’s taxpayers $7,300 each, and they all stayed at a 5-star resort. Phyllis Randall stated the reason for the visits is economic development. But let’s call these “economic development” activities what they really are—lavish taxpayer funded vacations.
Loudoun residents pay the highest property taxes in the state and, to quote tax-rates.org, “Loudoun County has one of the highest median property taxes in the United States, and is ranked 33rd of the 3143 counties in order of median property taxes.”
It is no wonder Loudoun has the highest property tax in the state. We have to support our supervisors’ lifestyles.
David Dickinson, Leesburg
Do recall that besties Phyllis and Sylvie also took a totally-unnecessary trip on our dime to hold a photo-op last year when we took money for an old firetruck from an impoverished town in Mississippi.
As for this Ghanian vacation, let's look at this from a business perspective:
Ghana's total GDP is around $78 Billion USD, or around one-seventh that of our Commonwealth. Ghana's Export GDP is around $14 Billion per annum. What do they export? Mostly Cocoa, gold and oil. None of which are useful (in a direct sense) to businesses here in Loudoun. Further, the United States isn't even among their top 10 export partners.
OK, so maybe we're exporting goods to Ghana. Well, the US does send cars, refined petroleum products, rice and iron, but none of that is produced here in Loudoun.
No, what we have here are three local (d)s going on a FIVE STAR beach romp halfway around the world. It's a scam. And everyone knows it.
We deserve better.
